Number of active Covid-19 cases fall by 47% in last 28 days in UP: Official

lucknow

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 19:09 IST

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has come down by 47% in the last 28 days, a senior official said on Thursday.

“The number of active cases in the state is coming down. In past 28 days, it has come down by 47%,” Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

In the past 24 hours, 36 people died and 2,728 were detected with the virus, according to the government health bulletin. Active coronavirus cases in UP reduced by 47% in 28 days: Official

“There are 36,295 active cases in the state while 4,04,545 patients have been treated and discharged. The recovery rate of the state is now 90.42 per cent. There were 6,543 deaths due to the virus in the state,” the officer said.

He said UP has conducted 1.25 crore tests for Covid-19 so far.

“Till September 30, one crore Covid-19 tests were done in the state. In the past 15 days, 25 lakh tests were done,” Prasad said.

Of the active cases, 16,995 are in home isolation, he said.

Of the fresh deaths, three each were reported from Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur, two each from Agra, Mahrajganj and Ghazipur, the health bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 288 were reported from Lucknow, 167 from Ghaziabad, 156 from Prayagraj and 155 from Varanasi.

The maximum 800 deaths have been reported from Lucknow, followed by 707 in Kanpur and 303 from Prayagraj, it said.