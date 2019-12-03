‘Nutritional support to TB patients reduced number of treatment drop-outs’

lucknow

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:13 IST

Nutritional support ushered in for patients of tuberculosis (TB) also resulted in decreasing the number of people who left the treatment midway after getting initial relief, said Dr Surya Kant, head of pulmonary medicine at the King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Addressing a session on the disease at an event organised by Global Health Strategies in Lucknow on Tuesday, he said, “We had recorded that about 15% TB patients left the treatment after initial relief, which made them vulnerable for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) tuberculosis. However, after a financial support of ₹500 / month was introduced to meet the nutritional needs of patients, the number of drop-outs has reduced sharply in the state,” said Dr Surya Kant, chairperson of the state task force for TB control.

According to data available, TB patients in UP have been given around ₹810 million as nutritional support so far. “The state shares 20% of the total TB burden of the country, while India shares 27% of the total burden of the world. The WHO has set target of eliminating TB (by 2030) but India has decided to get rid of the disease by 2025,” said Dr Surya Kant.

INCREASE IN NOTIFICATION

Another factor that has worked in the favour of TB patients is compulsory notification by doctors, laboratories and even chemists. “Till last year, 1.1 million cases were missing in the state but within 1.5 years of notification being made mandatory, 5.5 lakh cases were identified,” said Dr Surya Kant.

Sate TB officer Dr Santosh Gupta said that the number of TB cases notified in Uttar Pradesh increased from 2.96 lakh cases in 2017 to 4.1 lakh cases in 2018.

“About 25.6% of total TB cases (1,05,387 out of 4,10,360) were notified by the private sector in Uttar Pradesh in 2018 as compared to 19.1% in 2017,” he said.

During the programme, Dr Gupta also presented a road map for making Uttar Pradesh a TB-free state.