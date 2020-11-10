e-paper
Lucknow / Only laser show of fireworks this Deepotsav in UP's Ayodhya

Only laser show of fireworks this Deepotsav in UP’s Ayodhya

Other attractions of the Deepotsav will be a laser show display of lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

lucknow Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Prominent dance shows of the country, like Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Manipuri, Kuchipudi and Kathak will also be displayed through a laser show. (PTI file)
Prominent dance shows of the country, like Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Manipuri, Kuchipudi and Kathak will also be displayed through a laser show. (PTI file)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided that there will be only laser display of firecrackers at Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On this Deepotsav in Ayodhya there will be only virtual display of firecrackers. This year Deepotsav will be digital,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information.

Other attractions of the Deepotsav will be a laser show display of lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

Prominent dance shows of the country, like Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri, Kuchipudi and Kathak will also be displayed through a laser show.

Meanwhile, the state tourism department has launched a campaign on micro-blogging site Twitter to reach out to a large audience and apprise them about the Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya.

The tourism department has launched hashtag #Deepotsav2002. Three other hashtags have been launched, including #EkDeeyaMeraBhi, #DiwaliAyodhyaWali and #MeraDeepotsav.

All three hashtags have been launched to ensure participation of people in Deepotsav virtually.

