Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Lucknow / Opposition targets Centre, UP govt over campus violence, police action

Opposition targets Centre, UP govt over campus violence, police action

lucknow Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Security personnel stands guard near Aligarh Muslim University after violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Aligarh.
Security personnel stands guard near Aligarh Muslim University after violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Aligarh. (PTI)
         

Opposition parties on Monday attacked the central and the state governments over violence and police action at Jamia Milia Islamia University, Aligarh Muslim University, and other institutions.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati, in a tweet, termed as ‘unfortunate’ the violence in the Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act. She demanded a judicial inquiry.

She also appealed to all communities to maintain calm.

The former UP chief minister said: “The violence against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, in which many innocent students and common people were targeted, is deplorable. The party is with the victims.”

“Under such circumstances, the UP and central governments should get a high-level judicial probe conducted into such incidents to ensure that the actual culprits do not go scot-free. The police and administration should also act impartially,” she said.

In another tweet, she said: “Or else, this fire can spread very badly across the country, especially in educational institutions. Also, it is an appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order.”

In her tweet, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “Students are being beaten up by entering university premises all over the country. At a time when a government must take a step to listen to people; the BJP government is making its presence felt by engaging in crushing students and journalists in the north-east, UP, and Delhi. This government is a coward, it fears public opinion. It wants to crush youths’ voice and bravery by its autocracy. But Modi ji, do pay attention; this is the youth of India, they can’t be crushed; you will have to listen to them today or tomorrow.”

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar also condemned the incidents.

Rajbhar, once an ally of the BJP, alleged, “This government has brought NRC and CAA for diverting attention from real issues, including growing unemployment, deteriorating economy and the poor condition of farmers. I want to ask where development is.”

The state unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned what it described as the brutal police action on students at Jamia University and AMU. To enter, the university campus without the consent of the vice-chancellor was wrong, the party said.

The party also condemned the arrest of the students in AMU.

“The party demands the immediate release of all those who were arrested and also a judicial probe into both incidents,” said CPI (M) secretary Hiralal Yadav.

