PAC deployment, restricted entry at main Covid vaccine reserves in UP

At least 64 vaccination centres with 185 vaccination counters have been set up in the state

lucknow Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:59 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT Archive)
         

To avert any security breach and damage to Covid-19 vaccine stores, the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be deployed at state, regional and district-level reserve centres for vaccines, said senior police officers here on Wednesday.

Additional Director General (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said a detailed security plan has been planned for the key reserves of vaccines. He said entry to the reserves will be restricted and fire tenders and fire fighters will also be deputed at the main reserves of the state, regions and districts.

He added proper route charts are being prepared for the transportation of vaccines from storage places to designated vaccination centres. For this, the police is roping in civil defence personnel as well, he added.

Lucknow’s Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Naveen Arora said the police and PAC will be deployed round the clock at the main vaccine reserves.

He said other than the state, regional and district reserves in Lucknow, as many as 24 small distribution centres have been made here. Arora said at least 64 vaccination centres with 185 vaccination counters have been set up. He said there will be the maximum number of vaccination counters--34-- on the premises of King George Medical University, following which extra police force will be deployed there to assist people.

He said each counter will have one head constable or constable and one home guard at the exit. He said each centre will be under supervision of one sub-inspector who will be assisted by one head constable and two constables. Twelve assistant commissioners of police will be made nodal officers of their region in Lucknow. For transportation, a set of three police personnel are likely to be deployed, he added.

