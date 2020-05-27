‘Parks can be opened during morning’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs authorities

lucknow

Updated: May 27, 2020 10:38 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that parks across the state can be opened during morning time, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Awasthi said, “CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that parks across the state can be opened during morning time. So, today itself a decision will be taken on timings for the opening of parks. Concerned authorities will ensure that social distancing norms are strictly followed at parks.”

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Adityanath has also said that the patrolling should be strengthened at all important places including financial and industrial institutions. He has also said that the taxis should be allowed with two passengers and one driver at the airport,” Awasthi added.

Awasthi further said that around 17 lakh people have returned to Uttar Pradesh in more than 1265 trains.

“Around 17,00,728 people in more than 1265 trains have returned from different states till 2 pm today,” said Additional Chief Secretary Awasthi.

A total of 229 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 6724, said Directorate of Health Service, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)