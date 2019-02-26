Pendency of cases a serious problem: Rajnath Singh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that there were around four lakh prisoners lodged in prisons across the country and almost two-third of them had completed more than half of their prison term.

Singh expressed these views at a seminar organised at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court where he was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said: “Pendency of cases in courts is a serious issue. As country’s home minister, I am aware of the problem and number of prisoners lodged in prisons, at present around four lakh of them all across the country. Out of this, almost two-third have completed more than half of their prison term.”

“It is a serious issue. I have also requested the law commission to look into the problem to address it,” said the Union home minister.

Singh did not comment much on the ongoing turmoil in Kashmir valley after the Pulwama attack and only said: “Kashmir is a sensitive issue.”

Commenting on country’s economy, Singh said: “India’s economy is among the fastest growing in the world. By 2028-30, it will be among the top three countries in the world by displacing either US, Russia or China.”

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Shabihul Hasnain said: “Role of Judiciary never changes irrespective of time and era. God has given immense power to judges. After God, only judges can take anyone’s life (death penalty) and they have to exercise their powers very judiciously.”

Law minister in the Yogi government Brajesh Pathak assured the Oudh Bar Association to address all their issues.

President of the Oudh Bar Association Anand Mani Tripathi and advocate general, state government, Raghvendra Singh also addressed the gathering.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:26 IST