PM Modi got free TV time to divert attention: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his address to the country on anti-satellite missile capability, saying the PM got himself an hour’s free TV time and an opportunity to divert nation's attention from key issues on the ground.

"Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert(ed) nation's attention away from issues on ground Unemployment, RuralCrisis and WomensSecurity by pointing at the sky,” the SP chief tweeted soon after the PM’s announcement on India’s arrival as a space power.

The former chief minister, however, congratulated the scientists on the achievement. “I congratulate DRDO and ISRO for this success which belongs to them. Thank you for making India safer,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Yadav attacked the BJP for not fielding senior leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi in the Lok Sabha polls and said its "hypocritical morality" has been exposed.

"What culture, way and character they are presenting by showing doors to 'margdarshak mandal'? BJP's hypocritical morality has been exposed," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. Akhilesh said his party had formed an expert panel to study the false promises made by the BJP and expose their lies on several other issues. “We would release the findings of this report very soon,” he said.

Party leader Azam Khan slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for demolishing the Urdu Gate of Jauhar University in Rampur set up by him.

“The water supply to the university from a nearby overhead tank has been cut and children were dragged out from their class-rooms by officials by pulling them by the ears,” he said. He said permission to grant affiliation to a world-class medical college of the university was also being withheld by the BJP government and efforts were also being made to cancel his firearms license.

On BJP putting up actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada against him in Rampur, he said the party could not find any candidate to field against him in Rampur and as such had to “import” one.

BOX

DENIED TICKET, BJP MP JOINS SP

LUCKNOW Upset over denial of party ticket, BJP MP from Hardoi Anshul Verma on Wednesday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Azam Khan.

Verma said he had tendered his resignation as ‘chowkidaar’ (watchman) at the BJP office in Lucknow on Wednesday and also gave him a day’s pay.

Speaking to reporters at the SP office, Verma, who hails from the Pasi community, said, “How many of you can say that you are making your children ‘chowkidaar’? I was told (by the BJP) that you did not write ‘chowkidar’ on your wall. Jenab, I want to say one thing. Vikas kiya hai, vikas karenge. Chowkidar nahi, Anshul hi ban kar rahenge…(Will continue working towards development, instead of becoming a watchman, we will become radiant).”

“I gave my resignation to a chowkidar at the state office. I could not do much but gave him a day’s salary,” Verma added. Asked if he will contest the Lok Sabha polls on an SP ticket, Verma said he has joined the party “unconditionally” and is willing to take up any role the party assigns to him.

Verma also criticised the BJP for denying him a ticket and said that it was done because “he is not an upper caste person.”

He said he had recently objected to the distribution of liquor on the premises of a temple in Hardoi by BJP worker and had even written a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the desecration but no action was taken in the matter.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:31 IST