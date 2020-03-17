e-paper
Police book 150 Clock Tower protesters

lucknow Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:05 IST
 Police lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party members Pooja Shukla, Sumaiya Rana, daughter of poet Munnawar Rana and over 150 other Clock Tower protestors for violation of prohibitory orders and assault on public servant, on Monday.The FIR was lodged at Thakurganj police station.

Additional DCP (West) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said,”The protesters organised a function to felicitate those accused of violent protest at the Clock Tower on January 14. They were stopped from doing so by police officials deployed there. Further the protesters prevented police officials to dispense their duties.”

The protest at Clock tower began on January 17 against Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and NRC

The FIR was lodged on the complaint on of station house officer(SHO) of Thakurganj Pramod Kumar Mishra.

In the FIR, 22 people are named while 150 others are unidentified.Police have formed teams to identify and arrest the accused

