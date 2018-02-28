Police visibility on roads to be ensured during Holi: Uttar Pradesh DGP

Director general of police, OP Singh on Tuesday directed district police chiefs to ensure peaceful celebration of Holi. He warned that stern action would be taken against trouble mongers caught trying to disturb law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

HIS ADVICE Enjoy colours with enthusiasm but do not indulge in nuisance.

Do not indulge in drunk and rash driving

Do not use chemical colours

Do not indulge in hooliganism at public places

Avoid indulging in confrontations

Addressing a press conference, he said district police chiefs had been asked to rope in prominent persons and group leaders of various areas to maintain law and order in mixed community areas.

During Holi, policing will mainly be done through mobile policing and quick reaction teams, he said. “The main focus will be to ensure police visibility on the roads and reach the trouble spot at the earliest,” he emphasised.

The DGP said all district police chiefs were asked to deploy cops at strategic points like important crossings, intersections and other places that witnessed a problem in the past. Extra police force, including 30 SPs, 31 ASPs, 53 DySPs, 53 companies of paramilitary forces, 1,645 trainee S-Is and 2,562 constables had been distributed among different districts as per their sensitivity.

He said extra motorcycles had been sought from police headquarters to make cops more movable during the festival. District police chiefs were asked to identify the trouble spots and make a list of trouble mongers to keep tab on them, said the DGP.

The DGP said the police chiefs were also asked to keep a watch and try averting clashes between people during festival revelry.

Sounding a word of caution, he said people often try to settle their scores during revelry. Hooligans often pass lewd remarks on women while notorious elements try to instigate tension by throwing colours on people of another community and places of worship, he added.