Portion of false ceiling in new UPERC building falls again

lucknow

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:51 IST

A portion of the false ceiling in the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) chairman’s sprawling chamber came crashing down here on Monday, raising a question mark over the multi-crore spacious building that was inaugurated in May 2018. This is at least the second time that such an incident has been reported there in less than two years.

“A portion of the false ceiling in the chairman’s chamber was found to have fallen down when the chamber was opened in the morning,” said UPERC secretary Sanjay Singh.

He said the commission would take up the issue with UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) that designed and constructed the new building.

Earlier, a part of the false ceiling in the commission’s court room was found to have fallen a year ago. Leakages were also found at various points during the monsoon.

The then governor Ram Naik laid the foundation of the energy-efficient building in the presence of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in September 2014. The over Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 millon) building became ready in less than four years.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the building on May 26, 2018 after which UPERC shifted its office to this complex that was touted as a state-of-the-art building.

“This is clear the builder compromised on quality for obvious reasons. Otherwise, there is no reason why the multi-storey building has so many issues like leakages and portions of the false ceiling falling,” sources said.