Post-SC verdict, CM to visit Ayodhya to meet saints

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:44 IST

: After the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision on November 9 paying way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Ayodhya soon for a dialogue with the saints vying with each other for a place on the Trust for construction of the temple.

The court had also directed the Centre to constitute the Trust and to allot 5 acre land in Ayodhya for a mosque.

As allotment of land for mosque is the state subject, the CM will also discuss with saints and Ayodhya administration on the issue.

“The chief minister is likely to visit Ayodhya soon. Like his previous visits, this time also the CM will meet saints. But this meeting will be important as it is after the Supreme Court’s verdict,” said Sharad Sharma, VHP regional spokesperson, who operates from Karsevakpuram.

According to VHP sources, the CM will try to reason out with saints on the contentious issue. “The CM will try to explain to the saints the compulsions of the Centre when it comes to accommodating them in the proposed Trust. It is not possible to make every saint or Akhara a member of the Trust,” said a senior VHP leader pleading anonymity.

Soon after the SC verdict, saints in Ayodhya have been demanding membership in the proposed Trust.

The Ram Janmabhooni Nyas has been most vocal on the issue. In fact, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Nyas, has also questioned the need for the proposed Trust.

“When we already have a Trust (Ram Janmabhooni Nyas) that had played a prominent role in the temple movement then what is the need to constitute a new Trust,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spearheads all activities of the Nyas.

Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara has also expressed his desire to be a part of any plan of the Centre for construction of Ram Mandir.

The top court has also instructed the Centre to make Nirmohi Akhara member of the Trust. However, the court had rejected its application seeking ownership of the 2.77 acre land, which was disputed before the court’s verdict.

The Nyas has also demanded to make Adityanath head of the Trust.

Previous trusts

for construction

of Ram Mandir

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was constituted by late VHP leader Ashok Singhal in 1985. It is the oldest Trust that was constituted for construction of Ram Mandir.

Sole objective of the Nyas was to ensure construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Late Ramchandra Paramhans Das was its first head. After his death on July 31, 2003, Nritya Gopal Das was appointed as head of the Nyas.

After demolition of the Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992, former PM Narasimha Rao had constituted the Ayodhya Sri Ramjanmabhoomi ‘Ramalaya Nyas’ in 1994 for construction of Ram Mandir.

This trust was headed by Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati of Jyotishpeeeth. At present Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is heading this trust.

Avimukteshwaranand has also convened a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday demanding that his Trust must be handed over responsibility for construction of Ram Mandir.

Third trust, ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas Trust’, for construction of Ram Mandir was constituted by Mahant Janmejay Sharan, head of the Janki Ghat, Ayodhya.

