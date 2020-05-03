e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Prepare to handle return of migrants: Yogi to officers

Prepare to handle return of migrants: Yogi to officers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a large number of migrant labourers would arrive by train next week in Uttar Pradesh and asked officer to be prepared to handle the situation.

lucknow Updated: May 03, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Yogi sought feedback from officers about enforcement of lockdown and community kitchen service
Yogi sought feedback from officers about enforcement of lockdown and community kitchen service(ANI Photo)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a large number of migrant labourers would arrive by train next week in Uttar Pradesh and asked officer to be prepared to handle the situation.

Yogi was speaking at a meeting of nodal officers appointed for 19 corona-affected districts. Later he also spoke to district magistrates and district police chiefs at a video conferencing wherein he discussed measures to be taken for arrival of migrant labourers and the beginning of the third phase of lockdown on May 4.

He said arrangements have been made for quarantine of 10 lakh migrant labourers from different states and that officers must ensure all those coming back were sent to quarantine centres.

He asked nodal officers to remain connected with the districts allocated to them, saying their camping in the districts has led to positive changes in the situation there.

Yogi sought feedback from officers about enforcement of lockdown and community kitchen service there. He asked officers to use public address systems for smooth arrangements and to send those returning to quarantine.

He asked officers for mandatory quarantine of medical teams too. He said the testing labs in Saharanpur and Moradabad should be made functional. He also asked officers to make arrangements of oxygen and ventilators in the Covid-19 hospitals.

top news
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news