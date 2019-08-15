Pride community gets into the freedom mode and how!

lucknow

Aug 15, 2019

Nearly 3.1 million (31 lakh) LGBTQ community members in Uttar Pradesh are set to join the rest of the community across the country in celebrating the 73rd Independence Day in a special way. And why not, after all it’s the first Independence Day since the Supreme Court struck down a 158-year-old controversial law to

legitimise same-sex relationships.

A special attraction of the day for the Pride Community – as the LGBTQ is collectively called –would be a first-of-its-kind national anthem video film, featuring prominent LGBTQIA advocates and activists, that would be played across 250 screens in the country.

“This is the first Independence Day since the SC order freed us from the chains of depravity and hence we have featured in the national anthem video, symbolising our freedom from a rule that refused to provide us equality that has

been guaranteed in the Constitution,” said Lucknow-based Arif Jafar, managing director of Naz Foundation International who also features in the

video that has been scripted, conceptualised and created by Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company which is

the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, and the Humsafar Trust.

It was Jafar’s arrest in 2001 on charges of promoting homosexuality under section 377 that had set about a long chain of protest and ended up in a legal battle, which the community finally won in 2018.

The 1.44 minute video film features top LGBTQ activists and opens with, “On September 6, 2018, Section 377 was finally repealed and this year the LGBTQIA+ community celebrates its new era of independence.”

The national anthem with activists featuring in it, then begins to play.

“This is the first year we LGBTQIA+ are really free and the Independence Day anthem will bring this poignantly. Thank you all for being an active part of the first anniversary of our real Azaadi,” said Ashok Row Kavi, founder & chairperson, The Humsafar Trust.

The video also has advocacy bodies like The Naz Foundation, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, Sweekar – The Rainbow Parents, Umang LBT Group, and The Humsafar Trust, amongst others.

“People are our biggest asset and, therefore, as a network we have collectively fostered a culture of diversity and inclusion. We are India’s only advertising network which has 50% women representation in its executive council. And through this film, we want to tell our employees and to the larger society that that we welcome everyone and we embrace everyone,” said Savita Mathai, group chief talent officer, IPG Mediabrands India.

Aug 15, 2019