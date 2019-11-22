Home guards district commandant office raided, documents seized

lucknow

The office of the district commandant, home guards, in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area was raided on Friday evening and multiple documents were seized from the premises, senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The raid was conducted in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of home guards’ salaries by forging their attendance, instances of which have already been detected at several police stations in Gautam Buddha Nagar and two police stations in Lucknow.

The development came even as senior state police officials said an ongoing probe may reveal that such fraudulent withdrawal of home guards’ salaries was likely to have been prevalent at many other police stations across Uttar Pradesh, apart from the ones where the irregularity has been detected so far.

The officials said they based their claim on the initial findings of the inquiry being conducted at police stations in Lucknow as well as other districts of the state.

This wider probe followed the detection of the fraud in Gautam Buddh Nagar and two police stations in Lucknow, the officials added.

The officials said the initial findings also suggested that ‘commission’ was taken by the approving authorities from the home guards’ personnel who were shown present though they did not actually discharge their duties.

A senior police official at the UP police headquarters in Lucknow said the inquiry in this regard was already done at the district level by comparing the home guards’ attendance register with the General Diary (GD) of the state capital’s Gudamba police station that has details of deployment at the police station level.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said the inquiry was being conducted at all 43 police stations of the state capital after a similar fraud was detected at the Gudamba and Vibhuti Khand police stations.

He said nearly three times deployment was shown in the home guards’ attendance register in comparison to the actual deployment at Gudamba. The fraud came to light while comparing the home guards duty register and GDs of the police stations.

While home guards did not turn up for their duties, despite deployment by their senior authorities at the Vibhuti Khand police station, their salaries were withdrawn by showing them as present on duty, he added.

He said the preliminary inquiry suggested that release of around ₹ 4.99 lakh (Rs 499,000) extra was approved by showing the presence of home guards at the Gudamba police station in July and August 2019.

The volume of fraud was likely to increase if a similar practice was also found at other police stations, he added.

In the state capital, the Lucknow district commandant of home guards Kripa Shankar Pandey was arrested on Thursday after registering an FIR at Gomti Nagar police station against unknown officials and personnel of district homes guards’ office in this connection.

Five home guards officers — a divisional commandant, an assistant district commandant and three platoon commanders — were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently withdrawing salaries of their colleagues in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had registered an FIR on November 13. Soon after this, the salary registers were burnt on November 18, allegedly to conceal evidence related to irregularities in the deployment of home guards.