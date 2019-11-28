e-paper
Probe ordered into ‘irregularities’ in purchase of artificial limbs

lucknow Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the tendering process to buy artificial limbs and assisting devices in 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

Additional chief secretary, specially-abled persons’ empowerment department, Mahesh Chandra Gupta, in a press statement, said the inquiry has been ordered on the basis of a complaint about the irregularities.

Gupta said the specially-abled persons’ empowerment department floated tenders to buy artificial limbs and assistive devices of about Rs 11 crore per year under the ‘artificial limbs and assistive devices’ scheme.

He added that managing director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Rajshekhar has been appointed the inquiry officer.

At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
