Probe ordered into ‘irregularities’ in purchase of artificial limbs

lucknow

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:39 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the tendering process to buy artificial limbs and assisting devices in 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

Additional chief secretary, specially-abled persons’ empowerment department, Mahesh Chandra Gupta, in a press statement, said the inquiry has been ordered on the basis of a complaint about the irregularities.

Gupta said the specially-abled persons’ empowerment department floated tenders to buy artificial limbs and assistive devices of about Rs 11 crore per year under the ‘artificial limbs and assistive devices’ scheme.

He added that managing director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Rajshekhar has been appointed the inquiry officer.