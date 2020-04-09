PTR, Dudhwa officials to keep watch on all big cat species

lucknow

Officials at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) and Dudhwa National Park have swung into action to ensure compliance with a directive from the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change to ensure the well-being of both forest staff and wild animals.

This directive was issued to the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), UP, after a tiger tested positive for Covid-19 at the Bronx zoo in New York.

“The order of the Central Government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) would be strictly implemented,” said H Raja Mohan, field director, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

He said forest officials will monitor all feline species, particularly tigers and leopards. Villagers across the forest belt too were asked to instantly inform the forest officials if they come across any tiger or leopard outside the forest, he said.

The advisory issued by Dr Vaibhav C Mathur, assistant inspector general of the central government and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to all states, says that groups that rescue tigers and leopards should be vigilant. If any carnivore is found dead in the forest, then its samples must be collected and sent for tests.

Foresters must undergo health check-ups to ensure that they are free of the infection before interacting with villagers living around the forests. The guidelines also require that villagers avoid routes that go through the forests.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is home to around 65 tigers. Apart from the big cats, there are a variety of leopards. According to 2019-20 estimates, PTR has 25 leopards, 119 bears, 5800 deer species, 5400 nilgai (blue bull) and 320 vultures.

Two prominent NGOs, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) that regularly provide support to foresters, have also been asked by the NTCA to adhere to the guidelines.

“Except forest officials and support staff, with proper sanitization, no one will be allowed to enter the forest area,” said deputy director Dudhwa, Anil Patel.

He said camera traps would be used to monitor the condition of carnivores.

The NTCA guidelines mandate close observation of wild animals having respiratory complications, including nasal discharge, sneezing, coughing or laboured breathing, he said.

Even in case of natural death of a wild animal, its samples must be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly for analysis, he added.

If any carnivore exhibits symptoms of Covid-19, then it will be provided treatment. A committee of wildlife veterinarians along with range officers and forest guards will be formed to regularly monitor the condition of carnivores.

“We have prepared a quarantine ward for the animals in the zoo on the instructions of our director, RK Singh. In case any animal shows any symptoms of Covid-19, it will be kept in quarantine and its samples will be sent for testing. All the staff will be properly sanitised before entering the zoo and all will have to wear masks, gloves and disposable apron while feeding animals. Even the vehicles used for transporting food will be regularly sanitized with sodium hypochlorite solution. Our director has ensured that we have sufficient PPEs at the zoo,” said Dr Brijendra Yadav, veterinarian, Lucknow zoological garden.