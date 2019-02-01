‘Quoting’ Ambedkar, RSS chief warns against Dalit-Muslim alliance in politics

Claiming to quote Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday warned against a Dalit-Muslim alliance in politics.

“Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was well aware of the nefarious designs of Muslims. He always warned against any kind of association (political) with the Muslims,” Bhagwat said at the two-day Dharam Sansad that began here.

“Now, efforts are being made for a Dalit-Muslim alliance. Babasaheb had himself termed these jihadis untrustworthy. We need to make aware people about this,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat’s comment came even as talk of a Dalit-Muslim alliance to defeat the BJP has gained prominence in Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll.

Dr NKS More, associate professor, Ambedkar University, Lucknow, said: “If Bhagwatji has said this, then he is misquoting and misappropriating Ambedkar. It is a clear deviation from the perception of Dr Ambedkar on minority and ‘minorityism’.”

Dr More said he was from Pune and closely associated with Ambedkar’s family.

Bahujan Samaj Party spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution, adding that he promoted peace, harmony and equality among all the communities.

“Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is following a divisive agenda which is leading to conflict in the society. The attacks on Dalits and Muslims have increased under the BJP rule. The suppressed communities are uniting under the leadership of BSP chief Mayawati and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav. Fearing defeat in the poll, the BJP and RSS leaders are jittery,” he said.

Several saints at the Dharam Sansad also warned against the Dalit-Muslim alliance.

They cited the Saharanpur incident, alleging that Muslims attacked a procession taken out by the BJP on Ambedkar Jayanti in April 2017. They also referred to several incidents across the country in which Dalits were attacked.

The public flogging of Dalits in Una, Gujarat on the issue of skinning cows was also raised at the Dharma Sansad.

“In all these incidents, Dalits were targeted in a planned manner to divide the Hindu community. Members of a particular community and some political parties are behind these attacks on Dalits,” said Govindadev Giri, a prominent saint while addressing the gathering.

Meanwhile, the RSS chief also asserted that 70% of the converts from the Hindu fold want to reconvert to Hinduism.

“Most of the converts want to come back to the Hindu religion. Our doors are open for them. We just have to assure them that they will be given all due respect when they reconvert to Hinduism,” said Bhagwat.

