Rajbhar threatens to snap ties with NDA on Feb 24

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Omprakash Rajbhar on Tuesday said his party would snap ties with the NDA and announce candidates on all 80 parliamentary seats in the state if 27% reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) was not subdivided in three categories by February 24.

Speaking to reporters at the circuit house here, he said, “I didn’t go to the cabinet meeting held in (Prayagraj) today because I was aware that the bill for sub-dividing 27% OBC reservation would not be there.”

“I want to make it clear that if 27% reservation is not divided in three categories—backward, most backward and extreme backward— by February 24, we (SBSP) will snap our ties with the NDA. On February 25, the SBSP will field candidates on all 80 parliamentary seats,” Rajbhar said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for not giving quota within the OBC quota, but the ruling party too was taking the same route.

Despite a constant demand, the BJP government was not paying attention to the issue though party president Amit Shah promised it, he said.

Justifying his comment that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was a suitable candidate for the post of prime minister, Rajbhar also showered praise on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee.

“All leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee are good. The popularity of Congress president Rahul Gandhi is continuously on the rise. The public will decide who the next prime minister will be,” he said.

He questioned why the government had not brought petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) though it brought almost everything under the GST regime.

If fuel was brought under GST, inflation would go down by 50%, he said.

He appealed to his party workers to go door to door and seek support for a ban on liquor across the state.

“We want the government fulfill our demands and take a decision on division of 27% OBC reservation and a ban on liquor in the state,” he said.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 09:57 IST