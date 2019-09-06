Rampur administration cuts off power supply of resort owned by Azam’s kin

lucknow

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:50 IST

While the Rampur administration has ordered a probe into the dairy built by Samajwadi Party lawmaker’s wife Tazeen Fatima, the electricity department on Thursday raided the resort of Khan’s kin and disconnected its power supply following complaints of irregularities.

“We have received complaints of misappropriation of funds in the construction of the dairy set up under the previous government’s Kamdhenu scheme for such project,” said an administration official requesting anonymity. Fatima is also an SP lawmaker. The Rampur administration is receiving complaints against Khan and his family members almost on a daily basis regarding the projects undertaken by them during the SP regime .

So far, around 80 FIRs have been lodged against the SP MP and his family members from Rampur so far. Acting on another complaint lodged by local BJP leader Akash Saxena of power theft in ‘Humasafar’ resort owned by Khan’s son Abdullah. “The resort has a sanctioned load of only 5 kilowatt and it has at least 50 air-conditioners which are being run a power connection provided for a tube-well,” he alleged.

The power department team led by SDM Prem Prakash Tiwari and SDO Rajeev Ranjan reached the resort at around 2 pm and disconnected its power supply. Tiwari said the action was taken on the basis of a complaint given to the district magistrate of Rampur. “We conducted a check at the resort for illegal installation of tube well. Investigation is underway. The power supply has been snapped,” he said. On August 16, the district administration had demolished the boundary wall of the resort following complaints that it had been built illegally by blocking a ‘nullah.’

After Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav came out in support of Azam Khan and accused the ruling BJP of indulging in vendetta politics, party’s women cell here in Rampur had decided to take out a protest march on Thursday. The proposed demonstration, however, was called off because of the Teachers’ Day celebrations, according to a party official.

