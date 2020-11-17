Rape complainant dies by suicide in UP’s Bulandshahar district

lucknow

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 07:26 IST

A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar district, three weeks after she filed a gangrape complaint against three men, the woman’s family said.

According to Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police (SSP) SK Singh, the woman initially lodged a complaint of kidnapping and threat to life against one of her neighbours and his two associates on October 3 but later retracted the statement, stating that she had lodged the complaint under pressure from her family.

She approached the police again on October 24 and accused the three men of rape, Singh said. According to Singh, the woman said that her neighbour called her on her mobile phone, asking her to meet him. According to the woman’s complaint, the accused, his friend and his maternal uncle then raped her in Aligarh’s Charra, Singh said.

However, during the investigation the police scanned the accused’s mobile phone records and found that he did not make any call to the deceased, Singh said and added that the accused was traced to another location at the time of the alleged crime.

The woman’s father, however, accused the police of dereliction of duty.

“On October 16, the accused called her [the woman] to tender apology in person but he raped her with two other men. We lodged a complaint on October 24 but no action was taken against them,” he said.

The SSP has suspended the investigating officer in the case and has ordered an inquiry against an inspector and circle officer of Anoopshahar police station.