Raped and murdered in classroom 8 years ago, Kanpur girl’s kin get justice at last

Almost eight years after a 10-year-old schoolgirl was raped and murdered in her classroom, a local court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to the main accused, Piyush Varma.

The girl had died of excessive bleeding caused due to rape and sodomy by Varma, son of the school’s manager.

After the heinous act, the accused fled the spot leaving the Class 6 girl of Bhartiya Gyan Sthali School. Hours later, he had come back with two other persons only to throw her body in front of her house.

On Wednesday, additional session judge (II) and special judge SC/ST court, Jyoti Kumar awarded life imprisonment to Varma and one year imprisonment to co-accused Mukesh Verma and Santosh Kumar Singh alias “Misra” (school’s principal).

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Varma and Rs 20,000 fine on two other accused. It, however, acquitted his father Chandra Pal Verma.

“50% of the fine will be given to the mother of the victim,” said Nagesh Kumar Dixit, the CBCID counsel.

The parents of girl have expressed happiness over the judgment.

“We had no money to contest the case but advocate Ajay Singh Bhadauria met all the expenses,” said the father.

Hindustan Times had run a campaign for justice to the victim. Close to 600 protest marches, rallies, candle light vigils were taken out on the HT initiative.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Brazilian supermodel Fernanda, Pakistani Sufi singer Shafqat Amanat Ali were prominent personalities who had joined the campaign. Over 15,000 people had signed a petition for justice.

In fact, the police, which had initially booked an innocent man Munna Lodhi, had to arrest the real culprit Piyush Verma after the HT campaign gathered steam, which also saw shifting of the then-DIG Kanpur, suspension of SP rural, circle officer Kalyanpur and SHO Kalyanpur for the alleged cover-up. The main accused has been in jail for past eight years.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 23:11 IST