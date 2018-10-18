Two men arrested for allegedly raping sister for 4 years in UP’s Meerut

Two men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut town for allegedly raping their 16-year-old sister for four years, police said on Thursday, after the girl made a video clip of the crime as evidence.

Police registered a complaint against the men, aged 23 and 21 years old respectively, after the Class 12 student showed the clip to the superintendent of police (city) Ranvijay Singh and pleaded for the harshest of punishment for them.

“Both the brothers were arrested and sent to jail on charges of committing rape with their sister,” Singh said.

The girl met Singh in his office on Wednesday along with a social activist and submitted a written complaint against her brothers. Singh, initially, thought the accusations were due to a family dispute but the girl showed the video clip in support of her charges.

“I am fed up of their misdeeds and cannot tolerate it anymore,” the girl wrote in her complaint.

Singh directed the Civil Lines Police to register a case of sexual harassment against the duo and arrest them.

The girl’s father died a few years ago and she did not approach the police because the duo had threatened to kill her and their mother if they spoke out against the crime.

The mother advised the girl to make a video clip to expose her sons, saying nobody would otherwise believe her.

She contacted a social activist who took her to Singh to demand action against her brothers.

Government figures show that a child is sexually abused every 15 minutes in India. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau shows that there has been a sharp increase of 11% in crimes against children across the country between 2015 and 2016.

It’s an increase of 12,786 reported crimes against children across the country. The total number of crimes against children reported in 2016 was 1,06,958, while 94,172 crimes were recorded in 2015.

NCRB data also shows that most victims are raped by their immediate family members, close relatives, distant relatives or neighbours.

