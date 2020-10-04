e-paper
Raped by father for 4 years, UP teen dials cops, gets him arrested

Raped by father for 4 years, UP teen dials cops, gets him arrested

In another incident, two youths in their twenties were held for raping the daughter of their neighbour in Saharanpur district.

lucknow Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:47 IST
S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The girl’s ordeal ended only after he called up the police emergency service to complain against her father. (AP Photo)
         

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district was arrested for regularly raping his 16-year-old daughter for the last four years. The arrest was made after the girl phoned the UP police emergency response service, also called UP 112, on Saturday and narrated her ordeal, the police said on Sunday.

Fatehpur police station inspector Manoj Chaudhary said the accused was a drug addict who had been sexually assaulting his daughter for the last four years. His wife tried to stop him many times, but he brushed her aside, the inspector added. Eventually, the girl called UP 112 and revealed her plight to the police, he said.

Chaudhary said a case of rape was registered against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he was arrested.

Two held for raping neighbour’s minor daughter

In another incident, two men aged 20 and 21 years were arrested for allegedly raping their neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter in Saharanpur district in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

Also Read: 70-year-old among 3 booked for raping minor for months in UP’s Bulandshahr

Inspector of a police station in the area said an FIR under Section 376 D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father.

