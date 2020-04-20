Realistic filmmaking spaces will see a change: Mishra

lucknow

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:52 IST

Director Sudhir Mishra suffered a major set-back during in the ongoing lockdown phase. His father Dr DN Mishra, also a Lucknowite, passed away on April 2.

“My sister could not come. Later, we did a small puja at home. He suffered a heart attack. Now, I am taking care of my mother and slowly started with my normal life,” he said over phone.

The ‘Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi’ director was wrapping his next film ‘Serious Men’ based on Manu Joseph’s novel when the lockdown happened.

“I have already shot the film in Mumbai and Goa with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It’s a story of a father and son. The editing part has also been done. I just need a month or so to complete the VFX and other parts. The film is for Netflix,” he said.

Mishra also supervised the season 2 of OTT series ‘Hostages’. “I directed the first part, but in this season, I am the show runner (creative director). This series has already been shot and its editing and background work in on. The team is working from their homes using whatever possible technology.” Both projects are expected to hit the digital space later this year.

He feels the storytelling will change after everything reopens after the lockdown.

“Will we be able to tell the stories post-Covid-19 phase that is a big question for all film makers. Creatively there will be a conflict in mind of writers on what kind of stories to tell and what will be accepted. Tall talks of humanity…for poor and needy have been exposed and they are the ones who are suffering the most. We need to live with this truth!”

The ‘realistic’ filmmaking spaces will see a tremendous change post-pandemic phase. “It’s fine for those who make fantasy films but for makers like us who make ‘Yatharth apne samay ki filmein’ (realistic cinema of current times) will have to consider these aspects too,” Mishra said.