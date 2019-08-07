Realtor abduction case: CBI arrests Atiq’s chartered accountant

lucknow

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a chartered accountant (CA) allegedly associated with former MP Atiq Ahmad from his Lucknow residence in connection with a case in which state capital-based realtor Mohit Jaiswal was allegedly abducted, taken to Deoria jail and tortured there last year.

A senior CBI official privy to the matter said, “We arrested one Pawan Kumar, who is the chartered accountant of Atiq Ahmad and used to help him manage his financial affairs.”

The arrest came almost a month after CBI conducted searches in six locations — four in Prayagraj and two in Lucknow — in connection with the matter.

In compliance with a Supreme Court order dated April 23, the CBI on June 12 took over the case filed against Atiq Ahmad and his son Umar for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting Mohit Jaiswal after taking him to Deoria jail on December 26 last year.

The Special Crime Branch of CBI’s Lucknow unit had registered FIR against Atiq Ahmad, Umar, four aides Farrukh, Zaki Ahmad, Zafarullah, Gulab Sarwar and 10-12 other unidentified people in the matter.

The FIR was registered on charges of extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, cheating and forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating, using forged document as genuine, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

