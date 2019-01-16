Regal splendour marks Kumbh’s first shahi snan

It was a sight to behold when Naga sadhus (warrior ascetics) rushed towards Sangam amid the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Ganga maiya ki jai’ for the first ‘shahi snan’ (royal bath) to celebrate Makar Sankranti during Kumbh Mela, the world’s biggest religious congregation which began in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

For the first time in history, seers Kinnar Akhada, led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, arrived with Juna Akhada saints for royal bath.

Mahamandaleshwars, mandaleshwars and members of Ramta Panch reached Sangam on gold and silver chariots while thousands of Naga sadhus arrived in palanquins and on foot to the accompaniment of music by dozens of musical bands from various states.

They were followed by cabinet members of different akhadas (monastic orders). Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada Swami Avdheshanand Giri, sadhus and warrior ascetics of Juna were the main attractions of Tuesday’s ‘shahi snan’.

Since Monday night, Kumbh Mela area was abuzz with activity as not only the administrative body of the akhadas but also the Naga sadhus prepared themselves for the first royal bath.

Sitting around ‘dhuni’ (holy fire), the Naga seers went into deep meditation to seek blessings of their presiding deity.

At around 3am, they started preparing for the shahi snan. Many of them also beat the drums to wake up pilgrims sleeping in different tents so that they could also head for the holy dip at the auspicious time.

Naga sadhus smeared holy ash on their bodies and opened their long matted hair decorating it with ‘rudraksha’ (sacred beads) and marigold flowers for the shahi snan.

After taking royal dip they went to their camps and offered prayers to their presiding deity. Many of them also warmed their body by sitting around holy fire and smoking chillum.

The seven Shaivite Akhadas were the first to take holy dip in Sangam. Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, led by their presiding deity Bhagwan Kapil Muni, administrative body head Swami Ravindrapuri, shreemahant Yamunapuri Maharaj, and secretary mahant Ramsevak Giri arrived at around 5am in a procession for ‘shahi snan’.

They were accompanied by Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, which was led by their presiding deity Lord Ganesha and the 12-member administrative body with Shreemahant Swami Satyamgiri as their head, for royal dip.

Around 500-year-old Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, accompanied by Naga sadhus with spears in their hands, entered the ghat with fanfare.

High priests of the akhada carried their embellished ‘Surya Prakash’ and ‘Bhairav Prakash’ spears. As per the traditions of the akhada, these symbols were the first to be given holy dip.

Naga sadhus of both the Akhadas also carried holy symbols during ‘shahi snan’.

Naga sadhus, acharya mahamandaleshwar and mahamandaleshwars of Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani and Anand Akhada also reached the mela area.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) Swami Narendragiri and secretary of Niranjani Akhada Shreemahant Ashishgiri and mahant of Niranjani Akhada and chief of Ganga Sena Swami Anandgiri led the akhada.

Thereafter, seers of Juna Akhada, the largest of seven Shaivite akhadas, reached Sangam.

Shree Panch Agni Akhada and Awahan Akhada followed Juna in royal bath. Millions of curious pilgrims and devotees gathered alongside the ghat reserved for ‘shahi snan’ to have a glimpse of warrior ascetics.

Security personnel and paramilitary forces had a tough time in controlling the crowd as they kept crossing the barricading during ‘shahi snan’. Many devotees also tried to touch the feet of Naga sadhus to seek their blessings.

Juna Akhada was followed by the sadhus of three Vairagi Akhadas – Nirvani Ani Akhada, Digamber Ani Akhada and Nirmohi Ani Akhada.

The ‘shahi snan’ ended late in the afternoon after the seers of Shree Panchayati Akhada Naya Udasin and Shree Panchayati Akhada Bada Udasin took the holy dip in Sangam.

Flower shower from helicopter

For the first time, a helicopter was used to shower flowers to welcome Naga sadhus and saints during the ‘shahi snan’.

A rare sight for pilgrims

Pilgrims had the rare privilege of seeing the ancient symbols of presiding deity of Juna Akhada Bhagwan Dattatreya during the first ‘shahi snan’. The symbols including ‘charan-paduka’ and weapons like tridents and spears are brought to Kumbh and Mahakumbh Melas only after six and 12 years, respectively. The shreemahants and mahants guard these symbols. Outsiders are not allowed to come close to the sacred place.

Idol of Bhagwan Shree Chandra given royal bath

Millions of pilgrims gathered at the ‘shahi snan’ ghat also got to see an ancient idol of Jagatguru Bhagwan Shree Chandra, the presiding deity of Shri Panchayati Akhada Bada Udaseen, which was brought to Kumbh Mela.

The idol was given a royal bath after which the akhada members, including president Shree Mahant Maheshwar Das, Shree Mahant Raghumuni Das, Shree Mahant Durgadas, Shree Mahant Advaitananth, Mahant Swami Shivanand Maharaj and Vyas Muni Udasin took the holy dip.

Union minister Niranjan Jyoti takes royal dip

Senior BJP leader and union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who was anointed as the mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhada on January 14, also arrived for ‘shahi snan’ in a decked-up chariot along with saints, seers and Naga sadhus of the akhada.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Atal Akhada Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati, Mahamandaleshwar Paramhans Swami Maheshwaranand Puri and hundreds of Mahamanadaleshwars of 13 other akhadas arrived on chariots along with thousands of followers.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 11:42 IST