e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Regulator may announce zero tariff hike sans UPPCL proposal

Regulator may announce zero tariff hike sans UPPCL proposal

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission has made up its mind to suo motu announce a zero hike tariff by the month-end as the UP Power Corporation Ltd has not yet submitted its revenue requirement proposal for the current financial year despite repeated reminders.

lucknow Updated: May 21, 2020 08:30 IST
Brijendra Parashar
Brijendra Parashar
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
         

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has made up its mind to suo motu announce a zero hike tariff by the month-end as the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has not yet submitted its revenue requirement (ARR) proposal for the current financial year despite repeated reminders.

The corporation did submit the five-year business plan before the lockdown, but has given neither the ARR for the year 2020-21, nor the annual performance review for the year 2019-20, nor any tariff revision proposal.

“Last week, we again sent a reminder to UPPCL, asking them to file ARR in view of the parameters changed by the Covid-19 lockdown but we have not received the ARR proposal,” said a senior UPERC official.

“We cannot wait anymore and if they do not submit the ARR proposal/ tariff revision proposal, the commission will be compelled to suo motu pronounce its tariff order with zero tariff increase,” he added.

Sources said the commission was not ready to consider the revenue requirement and power purchase figures projected by UPPCL in its business plan, saying that a significant electricity load crash due to the coronavirus lockdown had changed all the parameters. Hence, the regulator is insisting that UPPCL rework the figures and send the ARR accordingly.

“We cannot allow UPPCL any new power purchase agreement, considering the fact that the electricity demand in UP had reduced by 4,000-5,000 after the lockdown on March 25 and this has changed the UPPCL’s old power purchase and revenue requirement projections for 2020-21,” said UPERC official sources.

“This is why we have asked UPPPCL to summit a realistic ARR,” they added.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In