Respect verdict, maintain peace: Maya to people

lucknow Updated: Nov 09, 2019 18:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Saturday said the verdict given by the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmbhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute case was in accordance with the secular Constitution drafted by Bhimrao Ambedkar and should be respected by all. The future course of action should be taken in a conducive environment. “This is an appeal and suggestion,” she said.

Earlier, in a tweet Mayawati appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute case.

In the meeting of the party leaders and office bearers held on Tuesday, Mayawati had blamed the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the demolition of the mosque and communal tension. The BJP had taken maximum political mileage with the Ayodhya dispute case, she said. BSP chief called upon the people not to be misguided with the tricks of the BJP.

The BSP state unit office wore a deserted look on Saturday.

