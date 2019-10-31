RSS, VHP cancel events to avoid cadre mobilization ahead of Ayodhya verdict

lucknow

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have sounded ‘caution’ to its cadre and have cancelled all their important events as a precautionary measure in view of the likely Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid case any time after November 3.

The RSS has cancelled its all-important event ‘Ekal Kumbh’ scheduled in the state capital on November 17.

RSS cadre from all across the country was expected to participate in the event scheduled at Ramabai Ambedkar ground.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary (Sarkaryawah) Suresh Bhaiyya Joshi and joint general secretary (sah –Sarkaryawah) Dattatreya Hosabale among others were to attend the event

Senior BJP leaders, union defence minister Rajnath Singh and a few other ministers in the Narendra Modi government and in the Yogi Adityanath government were also scheduled to attend the event.

Apart from Ekal Kumbh, the RSS has also cancelled another important meeting in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, scheduled from October 30 to November 5. All senior RSS and BJP leaders were to attend this event which takes places once in every five years.

Following directives from the RSS, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also cancelled all its events in Uttar Pradesh, including the camp of Durga Vahini, women wing of the VHP, in Ayodhya scheduled on November 4.

The VHP has also decided to cancel its ongoing ‘Trishul Diksha’ event in 16 districts of the Awadh region in Uttar Pradesh. The event was being held to train youths to apprise people about ‘love jihad’ and religious conversions.

Before the Ayodhya verdict, the RSS does not want any build-up of its cadre or euphoria that could flare–up communal sentiments and create discord between Hindus and Muslims.

According to a senior RSS functionary, all officers of the organisations have been directed to remain stationed at their respective places of posting.

“As the top court is all set to deliver Ayodhya verdict any time soon, it has been decided to avoid build-up of cadre at any place that could charge–up sentiments,” said Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesperson, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

The apex court completed hearing in the decades old Ayodhya title dispute on October 16 and is likely to deliver verdict anytime between November 8 and November 16 before chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

“With the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, the RSS and the VHP does not want to create any trouble for both the governments,” said Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra, professor at political science department, Banares Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi.

“If any communal tension or clash takes place before or after the Supreme Court verdict, then the BJP governments will be blamed. To avoid such a scenario, the RSS and the VHP have cancelled all events,” Mishra added.

The BJP has already directed its spokespersons not to issue any statement related with the Ram Mandir.

“We do not have any directives from the party regarding any celebrations in case the Supreme Court delivers verdict in favour of Ram Mandir,” said Shalabh Mani Tripathi, state spokesperson, BJP.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas also wants the Ayodhya verdict day to pass of peacefully across the country.

The Nyas is the top body of saints that operates from Mani Ram Das Chavni Peeth in Ayodhya and has been spearheading the Ram Mandir movement across the country.

