Sadar Bazaar Lucknow ‘out of bounds’ for armymen

lucknow

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:10 IST

The Central Command Headquarters on Sunday declared Sadar Bazaar ‘out of bounds’ for army personnel, terming it ‘unsafe’ for them. The area will remain ‘out of bounds’ for the armymen of all ranks till further orders.

The Central Command’s move comes two days after 12 Tablighi Jamaat members, who were camping in a mosque in the area, tested coronavirus positive.

“In the wake of the frequent coronavirus cases from Sadar Bazaar area, the area has been declared ‘out of bounds’ for the soldiers,” said Gargi Malik, public relations officer (PRO), defence, Lucknow.

“In military terms order of ‘out of bounds’ is generally passed to restrict movement of troops, temporarily or permanently, into an area where they are not supposed to go. It could be for an area, the exposure to which is not good for the soldiers. It’s like protecting our troops from falling prey to any social evil, mentally or physically,” said lieutenant general RP Shahi, chief of staff (retired), Central Command.

Central Command officials, meanwhile, said the ‘out of bounds’ order is an outcome of a pan-India exercise of the army that aims at cutting down the chances of the disease infecting the troops. “And declaring Sadar Bazaar area ‘out of bounds’ is part of the same exercise under which efforts are being made to reduce contact of army personnel with civilians,” an official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

Sadar Bazaar, one of the oldest general markets in Cantonment area, is also nearest to the core army area.

Some locals said Sadar, being the biggest market, used to be the most preferred places for the defence personnel, who often used to visit the market to make brisk purchases of vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines, electronic goods and groceries. But apprehending the possibility of army personnel getting infected with coronavirus, the area has been declared ‘out of bounds’ for them.This is not the first time that an area has been declared ‘out of bounds’ for soldiers. Similar orders have been issue in the past too.

Some retired defence personnel said it was around four years’ back that Tope Khana Bazaar -- another prominent market in Cantonment area -- was declared ‘out of bounds’ for soldiers after some financial ‘issue arose between a group of army personnel and shopkeepers. Similarly, they said, areas especially some colonies surrounding Cantonment Race Course, which were infamous for selling of illicit liquor and even flesh trade, were also declared ‘out of bounds’ for the soldiers almost a decade back. They said this is a British era norm that is often enforced from time to time.