Saharanpur ‘gang-rape victim’ attempts self-immolation outside UP CM’s residence

lucknow Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 23-year-old woman from Deoband, Saharanpur, who claimed to be a gang-rape victim, attempted self-immolation outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Tuesday. She tried taking the extreme step, alleging police inaction in her case. However, alert police personnel prevented the suicide attempt and took her to the Gautampalli police station.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra said, “The Saharanpur police have been informed about the incident and have been asked to act accordingly. We will hand over the victim to them.”

He said the woman was accompanied by her mother when she tried setting herself ablaze at the trisection outside the CM’s residence. “She was stopped as soon as she poured kerosene on herself,” he said.

The woman told the police that she was gangraped about two years back.

“She said she got divorced six months after marriage. According to her, her husband and two of his friends gangraped her and threw her out of the house (her husband’s house in Saharanpur). After that, she filed for divorce and also lodged cases of dowry demand and gang-rape. She complained that while the Saharanpur police arrested her husband -- who is still behind bars -- they did arrest the other two accused,” said Mishra.

Police said the woman claimed that the families of the other two accused who were still at large were forcing her to withdraw the gang-rape case.

