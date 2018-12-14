Saints welcome suggestion of Sita statue, but want Ram temple first

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has welcomed Karan Singh’s suggestion but demanded that Ram Mandir issue be resolved first.

Mahant Kanahiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj, has welcomed the Congress leader’s suggestion.

“No one will oppose statue of Janaki Mata (Goddess Sita). It is a good suggestion. But we want the Ram Mandir issue to be resolved at the earliest,” said Mahant Kanahiya Das, who is also the successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das has also welcomed the suggestion but has also demanded that the Ram temple issue must be resolved at the earliest.

It may be pointed out that the state government has also proposed a statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj at Shringarpur, a tourist destination around 45 km from Allahabad.

These will not be simple statues. Both the statues will embrace each other. Shringarpur will be another holy place after Ayodhya that will have a statue of lord Ram.

Shringarpur is associated with Nishadraj, king of the Fishermen community. In ancient India, it was also capital of the kingdom of Nishadraj. The Yogi government has allocated a budget of Rs 34 crore for the project to develop Shringarpur as the next tourist destination that has a mythological connect.

In Ramayan, Shringarpur has a specific mention. It was from this place that lord Ram, Sita and his brother Lakshman crossed the river Ganga. Nishadraj had helped them cross the river. After crossing the river, lord Ram had embraced Nishadraj.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 09:44 IST