Sanju is musically high, courtesy this Allahabad lad

Even as Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju is all set to cross the coveted Rs 200 crore box office collection, one man who is on a high is Vikram Montrose — one of the music composers of the film.

Reason: On the loop of music buffs are the two songs that have been composed by this Allahabad lad.

“Both ‘Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya’ and ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’ have received praise from both movie buffs and critics alike. I feel like on cloud nine,” says Vikram, a veteran of few albums and Marathi movies.

In Mumbai, literally struggling for last 13 years, Sanju marks Vikram’s arrival.

Vikram Montrose with actor Sanjay Dutt.

“I think it is. At least a lot of people know my name now,” he says while crediting Sanjay Dutt for the break.

“I owe everything to Sanjay Dutt. It was he who introduced me to Raj Kumar Hirani (film’s director) and encouraged me to come out with my best,” says Vikram, whose father NB Montrose is a known name in Allahabad. “My mother Dr Rama Montrose is a singer. In fact, my love for music blossomed when I used to accompany her to Prayag Sangeet Samiti when she was doing her Pravin,” says the St Joseph’s College alumnus.

While he has taken no formal training, he started singing and composing for functions at local churches. “The accolades I received while performing in Allahabad helped me get the confidence and the permission from my parents to shift base to Mumbai,” says the musician who has done a number of albums and also a Marathi movie.

So which one of the two songs is his favourite?

“Both are my babies and are getting praises. While ‘Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya’ is a peppy yet somewhat sarcastic take on how every aspect of Sanjay Dutt’s life gets blown out of proportion, ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’ is a purely commercial Bollywood number with a pinch of everything massy,” he says.

Baba Bolta Hain features Sanjay Dutt as well as Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Sanjay in the movie.

“It’s a fun, sing-song sort of a track, where Kapoor is singing for himself,” says Vikram who got Ranbir Kapoor to accompany Papon and Supriya Pathak on the vocals in the song.