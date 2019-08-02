SC order revives hope of justice, says Unnao rape survivor’s kin

lucknow

After the Supreme Court intervened strongly in the Unnao case, the rape survivor’s sister said the apex court order had revived hope of justice.

“The Supreme Court order has revived hope (of justice). I am sure the court will punish the guilty who tried to kill my sister. This accident was a conspiracy by the MLA (Sengar) to kill the victim, as well as the witnesses, to weaken the case,” she said.

“I urge the Supreme Court to probe the cases filed against my uncle, who is in Rae Bareli jail,” she said, adding, “He is the one who has evidence against the MLA. That is why he was booked under false charges and put behind bars.”

She also said, “If the government had taken the steps that the Supreme Court has now taken, two members of my family would have been alive.”

Asked whether she wanted her sister to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment, she said if the treatment in Lucknow was sufficient, the family would not be press for airlifting.

Another member of the family said, “Since the survivor’s cases will be shifted to Delhi, we urge the Supreme Court to shift the cases of her uncle too. Besides, he should be moved from Rae Bareli jail to jail in New Delhi.”

Supporting his argument, he added, “The uncle’s cases are related to the main case.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, the uncle, who was on parole for a day, wrote to the Unnao district magistrate and demanded that he be shifted from Rae Bareli to his home district Unnao.

Meanwhile, Devendra Singh, a relative of the Unnao rape survivor’s lawyer, said, “After the Supreme Court order, I am sure that justice will be served.” “I will request the Supreme Court to make such arrangements that none of us face such a situation in future,” he said.

He said that the lawyer was also facing a threat like the rape survivor. “He had written to several authorities including, Superintendent of police (SP) Unnao, but of no avail,” he said, adding, “He had also applied for an arms licence.”

