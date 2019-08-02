Lawyer wrote to authorities about threats: Unnao rape survivor’s relative

india

The family of the lawyer representing the Unnao rape survivor has alleged that he has been facing threats to his life from the main suspect — Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar — and his men for over a year.

Both the 19-year-old woman and her lawyer were injured critically and two of her aunts died, in a car-truck collision in Rae Bareli on Sunday. The next day, Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others were booked for murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

“Our worst fear came true on Sunday when all those fighting for justice met with a fatal accident. We had a premonition and hence had been writing to the police — from the station house officer (SHO) to superintendent of police (SP) for security,” said a relative of the lawyer.

“He (lawyer) had written to several authorities about threats. When he got no response, he applied for a gun licence in September last year,” the relative added.

The lawyer, who was driving the car, has been listed as a witness by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), which is probing the case.

On July 15, 2019, the lawyer wrote to the district magistrate (DM), Unnao, Devendra Kumar Pandey, saying: “I fear, I can be murdered.”

In the letter, the lawyer said that he was an advocate as well as a witness in the Unnao rape case and his application for a gun licence was s stuck because of alleged influence and pressure from the people in power.

DM Unnao Devendra Kumar Pandey said, “I received a letter from the lawyer regarding arms licence, however, there was no such formal application pending with my office staff. The local police had to complete formalities before it comes to my office.”

On being asked whether the lawyer was facing threat, the DM said, “We are examining the case.”

Over the past year, family members of the rape survivor wrote letters to top state government officials, politicians and police officers seeking protection Kuldeep Singh Sengar, but failed to get any response from the authorities concerned. Finally, last month, they wrote to Chief Justice of India, seeking action “against the people who were threatening the victim’s family”.

