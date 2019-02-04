Shivpal takes a lead and declares candidate for Lok Sabha elections

Remaining ahead of other parties in politically all important state of Uttar Pradesh, president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) Shivpal Yadav declared own candidature from Firozabad and named candidates for two other Lok Sabha seats including Sanjeev Saxena from Rampur and Anamika Amber from Merrut for his party in Uttar Pradesh.

It was politically action filled Sunday at Firozabad as both factions of Safai family were found at war of words. Akshay Yadav, son of Prof Ram Gopal Yadav is present MP from Samajwadi Party at Firozabad and all set to defend his second term. But the calculations are being changed once PSP leader Shivpal Yadav decided to contest from Firozabad making it ‘chacha-bhatija’ contest in bangle city of Firozabad.

The feud in Yadav family was more than clear on Sunday as another Yadav from Safai, Ram Gopal Yadav too held a public gathering in Jasrana area of Firozabad district where his son and MP from Firozabad, Akshay Yadav blamed his uncle Shivpal Yadav for working on behest of BJP with no base in bangle city of Firozabad.

According to Akshay Yadav, the constituency of Firozabad was of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and uncle Shivpal stood no chance as voters are dedicated towards Samajwadi Party of Netaji and have decided to vote for cycle.

Akshay shared stage with his father Ram Gopal Yadav at Jasrana in Firozabad district. Ram Gopal Yadav claimed themselves to be true Samajwadi and was confident that his son would emerge victorious defeating evil forces.

On other side and on same day, Shivpal Yadav addressed a smart turn out at Ramlila ground of Shikohabad town in Firozabad district on Sunday and had stage shared by his son Aditya Yadav and MLA Hari Om Yadav joining hands Shivpal Yadav. Shivpal Yadav not only declared his candidature but also took a lead in declaring candidate from Merrut and Rampur.

In his adderess, Shivpal Yadav too vouched in name of Mulayam Singh Yadav (Netaji) and complained that he was thrown out of Samajwadi Party, the party he worked for four decades holding its flag. He complained of insult imparted to him but said that he continues to respect Netaji and was forced to form new party of his own.

Knowing well the allegations labelled on him as B Team of BJP, Shivpal Yadav said that he is all prepared to join hands with secular parties to weed out BJP both in state and in center. ‘

‘I only wanted my self respect and never craved for any position including that of chief minister yet insult was meted out to me’ said Shivpal Yadav.

Continuing with the attack, Shivpal Yadav alleged that land was being grabbed in Firozabad and illegal liquor was being sold. ‘I opposed the wrong doings but was thrown out from party by those reaping undue benefits. My suggestions were not paid heed and party fell from 226to 47 in state assembly elections’ alleged Shivpal Yadav.

‘I am a senior MLA and thus entitled to bunglow I have in Lucknow but I am prepared to leave 10 such bunglow if I am asked for and can live in hutment.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:34 IST