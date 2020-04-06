e-paper
Sitapur’s Khairabad town sealed for three days

The Sitapur district administration sealed Khairabad town and an area within its three-kilometre radius for three days after eight Tablighi Jamaat members, including seven Bangladeshi nationals, tested positive for the Covid-19 infection on Monday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:28 IST
Seven of the Bangladeshi nationals and another member of the group, who belongs to Maharashtra, tested positive.(Representative image)
         

The Sitapur district administration sealed Khairabad town and an area within its three-kilometre radius for three days after eight Tablighi Jamaat members, including seven Bangladeshi nationals, tested positive for the Covid-19 infection on Monday, the district authorities said.

All the eight Jamaatis had recently returned to Khairabad locality from Nizamuddin in Delhi.

“Samples of eight people tested positive for the coronavirus. These people are currently in quarantine at the community health centre in Khairabad,” district magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari said.

According to the DM’s order, Khairbad town and an area of three kilometres around it will remain sealed from 4pm on April 6 till 10am April 9.

Entry and exit of people in the area, along with movement of vehicles, barring emergency vehicles, will remain suspended during this duration, the DM’s order said.

“The area has been temporarily sealed on the advice of medical experts to reduce the possibility of further spread of the infection in the district,” the DM said.

“People are advised to abide by the order and remain indoors. Those found violating the order will be booked and they will have to face action from the administration,” the officer said.

A total of 12 Tablighi Jamaat members, including eight Bangladeshi nationals, returned from Delhi a few days ago.

They were put under quarantine on Saturday. Seven of the Bangladeshi nationals and another member of the group, who belongs to Maharashtra, tested positive.

“We have also stared contact tracing to identify the people who came in contact with them in the past few days,” the DM said.

