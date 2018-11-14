Societies to run five UP medical colleges: Uttar Pradesh cabinet

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to follow Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan model of setting up societies to run five state medical colleges and the referral hospitals situated in Basti, Bahraich, Faizabad, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also decided to carry out fifth amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Medical Colleges Service Rules 1990 to scrap the posts of lecturers and merge them with the posts of assistant professors in the state’s medical colleges.

Briefing media, minister for medical and health Siddharth Nath Singh said the UP Public Service Commission and UP Subordinate Services Commission were making appointment of teachers and paramedical staff respectively in the state’s medical colleges.

“The procedure was taking about two years in appointment of teachers and medical colleges. Moreover, the faculty was not available for medical colleges situated in remote corners of the state and this was adversely affecting the teaching there,” said Singh, while adding, “The move of setting up society would make the decision making flexible and attract teachers in the medical colleges situated in backward areas.”

Metro substation

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to transfer 48.03 square metre land of government polytechnic, Faizabad Road to Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation for construction of a sub-station there.

KV project

The state cabinet approved a proposal to buy 130 more properties taking the total to 296 (166 plus 130) for expansion of Kashi Vishwanath temple. A sum of Rs 413.10 crore has been approved for the purpose.

MSP fixed for corn

The state cabinet approved a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1700 per quintal for maize (corn) in Uttar Pradesh. He said a target of procure 1 lakh ton maize has been fixed. He said a sum of Rs 20 per quintal would be paid to farmers for loading and cleaning etc. He said the maize would be procured in Aligarh, Firozabad, Kannauj, Etah, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Badaun, Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Hardoi, Kanpur Nagar, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Gonda, Ballia, Bulandshahar, Lalitpur and Shravasti. The farmers would be paid online through RTGS within 72 hours of procurement.

Teachers to be feted

The state cabinet approved a proposal to honour teachers of 19,275 unaided secondary schools with “Mukhyamantri Adhyapak Puruskar” (Chief Minister Teachers’ Award).

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 08:49 IST