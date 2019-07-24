Soon, you can explore Lucknow by helicopter

Soon, you too can have an aerial view of major tourist destinations of Lucknow in 25 minutes!

The tourism department, in association with private companies, plans to launch a helicopter service for tourists by October. The subsidised service would be a major boost to tourism in the UP capital, said officials.

“Now, tourists need not worry about traffic jams and parking problems. They will be able to see all landmarks in the city from a helicopter in 25 minutes,” they added.

“We are optimistic after the success of helicopter service during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj this year. That’s why the state government has planned ‘Helicopter Darshan’ of Lucknow for tourists. This is set to give a fillip to tourism in Lucknow,” said Anupam Srivastava, regional tourism officer.

“This helicopter service will be a boon for people who want to see all the places in one go,” he said.

The service would be operated by private companies and the department of tourism would keep a check on ticket rates, said Srivastava.

In a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Anil Garg on Monday, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the Lucknow Development Authority were asked to identify land for a helipad.

The officials were told that the helipad should be at a place, which is easily accessible to everyone.

Officials of the district administration and LDA proposed the helipad at Ramabai Ambedkar Rally ground or Smriti Upvan where huge plots were lying unutilised.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) would give the final approval for the helipad.

The divisional commissioner directed the municipal commissioner and LDA V-C to form a team that would inspect land at Ramabai Ambedkar Rally ground and Smriti Uvpan for the project.

“The report will be submitted to the divisional commissioner in a week,” said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

REASONABLE PRICING EXPECTED

The tickets for the helicopter ride would be priced reasonably to attract tourists.

More than one company would operate the service.

Lucknow’s major tourist attractions include: Imambara, Satkhanda, Roomi Gate, Chattar Manzil. Residency, Ambedkar Memorial, Ikana Staudium, Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lohia Park, Akbari Gate, Dilkusha, Memhmoodabad House gate in Qaiserbagh, Globe Park, Buddha Park, Kudia Ghat, Musabagh, Kakori Shrines, Taikait Rai Ka Talab, Hazratganj, Hanuman Temple at Hanuman Setu among others.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:04 IST