Spell out steps to make Cantonment free from garbage, stray cattle: HC

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the Lucknow Cantonment Board chief executive officer (CEO) to file an affidavit (reply) elaborating the steps taken and those which are to be taken for making Cantonment area free of garbage and stray-cattle.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Jaspreet Singh on a writ petition filed by local lawyer Prashant Agrawal.

The petitioner sought directions to the board, the DM and SSP, Lucknow to take adequate steps to remove garbage and stray cattle from the Cantonment Board area, especially Sadar area.

The petitioner submitted that the board was failing to discharge its duties in the Sadar area. He referred to certain serious accidents due to unchecked movement of cattle and claimed that more than 1,000 stray cattle were roaming the area freely.

The state was represented through its counsel Anupma Singh.

The court directed the case to be listed on July 5, along with another petition in which the court had taken suo moto cognisance of issues related to sanitation in the whole city and had passed detailed directives to the authorities.

