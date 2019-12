SPs of four UP dists among 12 IPS officers shifted

lucknow

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:56 IST

The state government on Tuesday transferred 12 IPS officers, including superintendents of police of Unnao, Hardoi, Ambedkar Nagar and Jaunpur districts.

Superintendent of police of Unnao Madhav Prasad Verma has been made SP of UP-112, Lucknow, while SP, Rural, Lucknow, Vikrantveer is the new superintendent of police of Unnao.

SP of Hardoi Alok Priyadarshi has been made SP of Ambedkar Nagar. SP, STF (Varanasi), Amit Kumar has been made SP of Hardoi. SP of Ambedkar Nagar Virendra Kumar Mishra now becomes SP, Vigilance (Lucknow).

While SP of Jaunpur Ravi Shankar Chabi has been made SP of Women Powerline-1090 (Lucknow), SP, Regional Intelligence (Bareilly), Ashok Kumar is the new SP of Jaunpur.

SP (South), Kanpur, Raveena Tyagi is the new SP of CBCID (Kanpur). Similarly, SP of CBCID, Kanpur, Kamleshwari Chand has been made SP of Police Training School, Meerut.

ASP, Traffic, Saharanpur, Aparna Gupta has been made SP (South) of Kanpur, while ASP, Mathura, Ankur Agarwal has been made ASP of Gautam Buddha Nagar. ASP of Moradabad Aditya Langeh has been made SP, Rural, Lucknow.