Home / Lucknow / ‘Start construction work to absorb migrants’, CS asks departments

‘Start construction work to absorb migrants’, CS asks departments

lucknow Updated: May 11, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The CS asked the concerned departments to obtain the migrants' details from the district magistrates and engage migrant workers in the construction work as per their suitability.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh government chief secretary, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday directed the concerning departments to immediately start construction activities with the laid down protocol to absorb a large number of migrant workers that are returning from other states every day.

He said such departments should also conduct a weekly review of construction work and provide the details to the government.

Holding a meeting with the departments that carry out construction works, the CS, however, clarified that no such work will start in the Covid-19 containment zones at all. He asked officials to make proper arrangements of food, stay etc for workers at the places where construction works could be resumed.

He said the skill mapping data of all workers was being prepared and asked the concerned departments to obtain their details from the district magistrates (DMs) and engage migrant workers in the construction work as per their suitability.

The meeting was attended by principal secretary, PWD, Nitin Ramesh Gokran, principal secretary, housing, Deepak Kumar, principal secretary, social welfare, Manoj Kumar Singh, UP Jal Nigam, managing director, Vikas Gothwal.

