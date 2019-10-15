STF recovers illegal countrymade liquor worth over ₹6 million, one held

lucknow

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:16 IST

A team of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a member of an inter-state gang of illegal liquor smugglers from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, and seized countrymade alcohol worth over ₹6 million from a truck, police said on Tuesday.

The Lucknow unit of the STF arrested the liquor smuggler, identified as Surendra Singh, a native of Rothak district in Haryana, on Monday.

Cops also seized a truck and 55,680 bottles of countrymade liquor among other things.

According to Pramesh Kumar Shukla, additional superintendent of police, STF, there was specific input about a truck ferrying illegal liquor from Haryana would be passing through Rae Bareli on its way to Bihar.

Acting on the input, the STF laid siege at the Saras tri-crossing on the national highway and stopped the truck.

During interrogation, the driver revealed that the truck was going to Bihar from there it was to travel to West Bengal.

The driver also told the police that from UP-Bihar border, another person was to accompany him till the place where the consignment was to be delivered. Cops have registered an FIR against the driver at the Mall police station of Rae Bareli.

