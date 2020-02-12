Stormy budget session likely in UP as Opposition looks to corner govt on CAA, farmer issues

lucknow

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:00 IST

The opposition is looking to corner the BJP government in the state assembly during the budget session that would commence with governor Anandiben Patel’s address on Thursday.

Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint sitting of two houses of state legislature in the Vidhan Sabha Hall at 11 am though the opposition would look to disrupt the address by raising key issues concerning the people.

“There is no dearth of issues. The police have perpetrated atrocities against those protesting against the CAA and NRC including women and many protesters are still in jail. The farmers are not getting remunerative price for their produce and there is no check on rising prices and corruption while the youths are not getting jobs,” said Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary. Opposition leaders also said they would corner the government by flagging issues like crime against women, farmer issues, rising prices and unemployment. They would also pitch for a debate on police atrocities against those protesting against CAA and NRC in different districts.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit, who convened an all-party meeting to seek cooperation of leaders of all the major political parties, said all the leaders have assured him of helping smooth conduct of business of the house. “Leaders of all the major political parties or their representatives turned up at the all-party meeting. All of them have assured their cooperation in conducting the business of the house in an orderly manner. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also requested all the leaders for their cooperation and said his government was ready to reply all questions and debate all the issues,” said Dikshit.

The opposition, however, doesn’t appear in a mood to relent. “We will assemble before the statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh to highlight the issues concerning the common man and reach the assembly thereafter,” said Chaudhary. BSP legislature party leader Lalji Verma said about 40 deaths have allegedly taken place in different districts due to police excesses on CAA/NRC protestors.

“The state government has failed to clear the dues of cane growers and farmers are facing problems in procurement of paddy. We have lot many issues that include crime against women,” said Verma. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ also said her party would raise all the issues including the law and order situation that has been in focus. “The police are targeting the CAA and NRC protesters. We will raise issues concerning farmers and rising unemployment etc,” said Mishra.

“Government wants constructive budget session. We will be happy if the opposition also takes a constructive view. We will like the opposition to debate the issues on the floor of the house,” said UP government spokesman and minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

After the governor’s address and getting a vote of thanks passed on the governor’s address the state government proposes to present annual budget for 2020-2021 on February 18, 2020. The state government will table reports of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and proposes to carry out legislative business. The ordinances promulgated after the last session of the state legislature will also be tabled on floor of house during the session.