‘Terror call’ helps unearth Internet calling racket in Lucknow

An anonymous call to an Ayodhya resident about a ‘blast at Gorakhpur and Patna railway stations’ helped unearth an Internet calling racket operational from Lucknow on Thursday.

The UP Anti Terror Squad (ATS) arrested two persons from Vibhuti Khand area for operating the racket from three houses in a crowded residential colony.

The ATS was investigating the genuineness of the call received by the Ayodhya resident on April 2.

Asim Arun, IG, UP ATS, said the caller started narrating the plan to the Ayodhya resident, asking him to collect explosives and firearms from some place to carry out terror attacks at the railway stations of Gorakhpur and Patna. The Ayodhya resident had lodged an FIR with the police in this connection, he said.

Arun said the Ayodhya police initially thought that they would easily trace the caller by tracking the phone number, but the investigation revealed that it was an Internet call. Further probe revealed that the call was routed through a call racket ‘illegal telephone exchange’ operational in Vibhuti Khand.

He said the two accused, Anshu Yadav and Anil Kumar Yadav, had been arrested in the matter. The duo, however, feigned ignorance about any such call and confessed running the racket for the past few months and earning huge money through it.

Arun said illegal telephone exchanges route international calls by displaying local numbers on mobile handsets of receivers using the Internet. The racketeers transfer calls from the Internet to a PRI line, he added.

The PRI (Primary Rate Interface) line is end-to-end digital circuit and is a form of ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network) line, which is a telecommunication standard that enables traditional phone lines to carry voice, data and video traffic without getting detected by the telecom agencies, said Arun.

He said the two accused would be interrogated further and officials of Telecom Enforcement Resource and Monitoring (TERM) had been roped in to understand the entire technique adopted by the racketeers.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 13:02 IST