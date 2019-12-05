Threat perception across state to be reviewed: UP DGP

lucknow

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:30 IST

Soon after a rape survivor from Unnao was allegedly set ablaze on Thursday morning, the Uttar Pradesh police sat up and ordered immediate review of threat perception of all rape survivors across the state and ensure their safety.

Also, the district police authorities were asked to counsel the rape survivors and assist them in overcoming trauma that they suffered.

While talking to media persons on Thursday, UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said all district police chiefs had been directed to list down the rape cases and review threat perception of all survivors whose cases were still under investigation.

“The survivors should be provided appropriate security cover and if threat perception is found, high and strict action should be taken against those issuing threats to them,” he emphasised while expressing his concern over the condition of the Unnao girl who is battling for life with around 90% burn injuries.

The DGP further said additional director general (ADG), women power line-1090, Anju Gupta had been asked to especially review investigation and court trial process in top 25 rape cases of the state.

He said the ADG had been asked to personally counsel the victims to boost their moral to contest their cases in the court of law as well as to remain aware of their security.

Singh said the plan to identify grey areas of policing while dealing with crime against children and women initiated earlier in July this year would be made more effective.

He said four women additional director generals (ADGs) were deputed after dividing the state into four parts—two police zones each— and a woman ADG had been made in-charge of it.

The DGP also said it would be the responsibility of the women ADGs to chalk out an action plan to prevent such offences and supervise investigation in previous cases in the region.

He said they will focus on community outreach to identity hot spots, derive action plan for before and after crime incidents.

Singh said the ADGs had been tasked to study reasons and nature of such offences that took place in last five years.

“It will help us in deriving better action plan to curb such offences in the long term effectively,” the DGP added.