Lucknow / Three 'Jamaatis' among five new corona cases detected in Kashi

Three ‘Jamaatis’ among five new corona cases detected in Kashi

With five more persons, including three Jamaatis, testing positive for Covid-19 in temple town, the number of corona patients in the district rose to 14 of which five recovered, one died and eight were in the isolation ward.

Apr 17, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The report of those who tested positive was received from viral research and diagnostic laboratory, department of microbiology, IMS-BHU.
The report of those who tested positive was received from viral research and diagnostic laboratory, department of microbiology, IMS-BHU.
         

With five more persons, including three Jamaatis, testing positive for Covid-19 in temple town, the number of corona patients in the district rose to 14 of which five recovered, one died and eight were in the isolation ward.

Giving this information, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said their report was received from viral research and diagnostic laboratory, department of microbiology, IMS-BHU, on Friday.

Among those tested positive included a 55-year-old resident of Madanpura, 70-year-old resident of Nakkhi Ghat, and 40-year-old person of Hyderabad. They had attended the Tablighi event in Delhi last month returned to Varanasi thereafter. Their presence in the city came to light in the first week of April, he added.

As many as 27 ‘Jamaatis’, including these three who were put under quarantine at a health training centre in Shivpur area, were found negative in the fist test. However in their second test the three were found positive, hence they were shifted to the isolation ward of DDU district hospital. The remaining 24 have tested negative.

Besides, a 19-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman of a family, residents of Pandey Haweli area, also tested corona positive. They tested positive in their first report on Thursday as well.

Five women of Telangana had stayed at their house in third week of March for two days after attending Jamaat in Delhi.

They were also shifted to the isolation ward of DDU district hospital. As on Friday, there were five corona hotspot in Varanasi. They are Madanpura, Bazardiha, Lohta and Gangapur and now Nakkhi Ghat.

