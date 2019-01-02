To escape cops, truck carrying cattle runs over seven persons

In a bid to escape being caught by the police, a DCM truck carrying cattle ran over seven persons, including four children, while they were asleep inside a hut, killing all of them on the spot, in Maldah village under Ilia police station area of Chandauli district on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the cattle was reportedly being smuggled and the accident took place when the driver of the truck panicked on being spotted by a Dial 100 police team. Seeing the police team, the driver raised his speed near Maldah village in an attempt to flee and lost control on the steering. The DCM hit a pole along the road and ran over the hut killing seven persons on the spot.

Locals rushed to the spot, but the driver and cleaner managed to flee. The DCM loaded with cattle was on its way to Bihar, police said.

Superintendent of police Santosh Singh has suspended Ilia police station officer Nagendra Pratap Singh and SSI Ashok Yadav while inspector Ghanshyam Mishra, who was in-charge of Chakia police station, has been sent to lines.

According to the police, the deceased were kin of 65-year-old Kallu, a landless farmer. On Monday evening, Kallu went to the field of another farmer and slept there. After dinner, Kallu’s wife Shyama Devi (60), her son Ramkishun, (32) daughter-in-law Suhagin (28) and grandchildren Nisha (10), Golu (8), Munni (6) and Molu (4) were sleeping in the hut along the road.

Sub-divisional magistrate Chakia Deeptidev Yadav, circle officer Kunwar Prabhat Singh, station officer Nagendra Pratap Singh reached the spot, but were forced to withdraw following opposition from enraged locals.

Soon, district magistrate Navnit Singh Chahal and superintendent of police Santosh Singh reached the spot with heavy police force.

While the police team said it was trying to nab the smugglers, locals alleged that the police personnel didn’t take action against the cattle smugglers in time, which led to the tragic accident. They demanded action against the police personnel, compensation and a government job for Kallu’s son Munib. DM Chahal and SP Singh promised them land and compensation of Rs 5 lakh for 18-year-old Munib. They also said they would try to get monetary assistance from the chief minister’s relief fund.

A probe has also been ordered against the dial 100 police team and constable Virendra Singh posted at Iliya police station. Action will be ensured against the police team on the basis of the probe report, said Santosh Singh. A report for action against CO Chakia will also be sent to the state administration, said Singh.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 10:34 IST