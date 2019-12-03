Top official shunted for attendance, salary scam in Home Guard Dept

lucknow

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:54 IST

Days after five officers were arrested for their alleged involvement in irregularities in wages and posting of home guards in Lucknow and Noida, the state government on Tuesday removed commandant general and director general, home guard, Gopal Lal Meena.

DG, prison, Anand Kumar has been given the additional charge of the department.

A three-member committee, set up by civil defence and home guards minister Chetan Chauhan, is probing the alleged irregularities in the posting and payment of salary to the home guards.

Those who have been arrested included a divisional commandant, an assistant district commandant and three platoon commanders posted in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

In Lucknow, a block organizer posted at the office of the home guards district commandant office was arrested for his alleged involvement in the scam while a company commander surrendered in the court. The court sent the duo to jail.

The probe team, in its preliminary report, had indicted a few senior officers.

Home guards officials had allegedly withdrawn money on behalf of the jawans by making false attendance entries in the muster rolls. The role of the officers posted at commandant general, home guards office had also come to light, said a state government officer.

The officer said the home guards department had a data base of 95,000 jawans enrolled with the department. To ensure that all the jawans get duty, the department uses randomization, algorism and rotation method. The district commandant sends the jawans to duty to police department, traffic department, district administrative offices, secretariat and other outsourcing services.

Each jawan gets around nine months duty and their salary is transferred to their bank account through RTGS payment method, said an official.

During investigation, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district detected that accused home guard officers used to forge signatures of station house officers (SHO), home guards, and other concerned officials to withdraw salaries of home guards who were absent for more than 50 percent of their deputation days, he said.

On November 13, the police had registered an FIR and on November 18 the case was transferred to the crime branch for investigations.

In a related development, the salary registers were burnt within hours of the case being transferred to the crime branch.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar and senior police officials to take immediate action in the case.